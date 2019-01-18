Best in show: Weird and wild products from CES 2019 that might soon be in your plant

Technology is evolving by leaps and bounds every day. Inventions that were once only possible in science fiction films are now on full display at tech shows like CES. This year’s event was filled with unique creations that promise to transform the workplace, like FlexPai's Cicada Wing foldable display and Samsung’s Gait Enhancing Motivational System exoskeleton, and our relationship with technology, like Nreal Light mixed-reality glasses and EEGSmart’s U-Drone mind-controlled drone.











