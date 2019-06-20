Be the envy of the entire neighborhood in this drill-powered Adirondack go-kart

Recline and ride in style in this homemade Adirondack go-kart. All you need to construct one of these marvels is a cordless drill, a pack of 36V batteries, an Adirondack chair, some scrap wood, and an optional umbrella. Its 16-inch wheels allow the go-kart to race across pavement, grass, and sand with ease. What’s the best part? This go-kart comes equipped with a cooler and a drill-powered drink fountain. In a recent video, YouTuber izzy swan illustrates how to construct an Adirondack go-kart powered by a cordless drill.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

