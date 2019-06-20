Amphibious RV lets you vacation on land or water

Summer is finally upon us, and it’s time to begin enjoying the warm weather with friends and family. Maybe you’ve even planned an elaborate vacation, complete with a new vehicle to help maximize your summer enjoyment. Only one question remains. Should you purchase an RV or a boat? Is it better to drive across the country or sail its many lakes and rivers? What if you could buy one vehicle that could do both? In a recent YouTube video from the Automotive Channel, see how the Giljam family transformed an ordinary RV into an aquatic oasis.

