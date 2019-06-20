Plant Services

Amphibious RV lets you vacation on land or water

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Thu, 06/20/2019 - 13:14

Summer is finally upon us, and it’s time to begin enjoying the warm weather with friends and family. Maybe you’ve even planned an elaborate vacation, complete with a new vehicle to help maximize your summer enjoyment. Only one question remains. Should you purchase an RV or a boat? Is it better to drive across the country or sail its many lakes and rivers? What if you could buy one vehicle that could do both? In a recent YouTube video from the Automotive Channel, see how the Giljam family transformed an ordinary RV into an aquatic oasis.

 