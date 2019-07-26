All the world’s problems can be solved with ramen noodles and super glue

Everything breaks eventually. It is one of the sad truths of life. And each repair forces you to learn a new skill, from welding and spackling to fusing and sewing. But what if there was a universal way to repair almost anything, from snapped wood to broken porcelain and cracked plastic? If the internet is to be believed, the answer is ramen noodles and super glue. In a recent video, YouTuber The King of Random tests the feasibility and durability of repairs made using ramen noodles.





