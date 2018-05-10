Add a hydro-dipped finish to your projects, your tools, and almost anything else
Hello. My name is Alexis, and I am a spray paint addict. I devote numerous shelves in my garage to my spray paint collection, and I firmly believe that a good coat of spray paint can mask any DIY sin. I was, therefore, dumbfounded and elated when I stumbled upon a new use for spray paint: hydro dipping. Requiring just a bucket of water and a few corresponding cans of spray paint, hydro dipping allows users to quickly and easily add a swirled/cameo/tie dyed finish to almost anything.