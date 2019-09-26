10-blade, 830-pound air saw has to be seen to be believed

Are you looking for a new and dangerous way to trim your trees? Do you have a pack of unused saw blades just lying around the house? Do you have access to a helicopter? Then you need a 10-blade, 830-pound air saw. Designed to clear limbs in difficult-to-reach locations and along power lines, these intimidating chainsaws can do the same amount of work in an hour that a hand crew can do in several days. Videos of these unique devices are trending on social media, giving aerial trimming its moment in the sun.

