Plant Services

/ / / Take the 2019 Plant Services Workforce Survey
Changing Workforce / Skills Gap / Career Development

Take the 2019 Plant Services Workforce Survey

Submit your responses by Aug. 16 for your chance at one of four Amazon gift cards!

By the Plant Services editors

Aug 07, 2019

What are your organization's top workforce challenges? Do you feel your company is on the right track when it comes to finding and keeping the talent it needs for success?

Take 5 minutes to complete the 2019 Plant Services Workforce Survey, and let us know what you see happening in your workplace—and how it's affecting your outlook on your job.

Your responses will inform Plant Services' upcoming cover story on the state of the manufacturing workforce, and all respondents will have access to full survey results. 

As a thank-you for completing the survey by Friday, Aug. 16, you'll be entered for a chance to win an Amazon gift card! One (1) $350 Amazon gift card will be awarded, and three (3) $50 Amazon gift cards will be awarded.

We thank you for being part of this exclusive industry research!

Free Subscriptions

Plant Services Digital Edition

Access the entire print issue on-line and be notified each month via e-mail when your new issue is ready for you. Subscribe Today.

plantservices.com E-Newsletters

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute e-newsletter to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, special reports, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

 