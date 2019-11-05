Plant Services

/ / / Survey results: Will industrial job opportunities expand or contract?
Manufacturing Jobs / Workforce Development

Survey results: Will industrial job opportunities expand or contract?

In a small survey base, 38% of respondents believe the job market will contract over the next six months.

Nov 05, 2019

Plant Services asked online readers their thoughts on the current health of the job market. Following are the complete survey responses.

How recently have you changed jobs?

How often are you approached by headhunters?

Do you see industrial job opportunities expanding or contracting in the next 6 months?

 

Free Subscriptions

Plant Services Digital Edition

Access the entire print issue on-line and be notified each month via e-mail when your new issue is ready for you. Subscribe Today.

plantservices.com E-Newsletters

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute e-newsletter to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, special reports, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

 