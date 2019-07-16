/ / / Survey results: How is delayed retirement affecting the industry?

Are your organization’s older employees delaying retirement? If so, how you feel about the phenomenon likely depends on how close you are to retirement yourself.

A recent poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research asked more than 1,400 adult workers whether they thought individuals staying in their jobs for longer was good or bad for the overall American workforce. Among their findings: 39% of those age 18 to 49 viewed the phenomenon as a negative development, vs. 19% of those age 50 or older.

In addition, whereas 54% of older workers thought the trend would have a good impact on the U.S. economy, 38% of younger workers believed the same.

Plant Services asked online readers their thoughts on how delayed retirement affecting the industry.

Following are the complete survey responses.

1. What is your age?

2. Do you see employees delaying planned or anticipated retirement in your organization?

3. If yes, which of the following best reflects your view of the phenomenon?