Survey results: Does your facility value production speed over quality?
In a small survey base, 37% of respondents believe that speed and quality are not correctly prioritized at their facilities.
A recent New York Times article about Boeing's production of 787 Dreamliners asserted that Boeing's North Charleston, SC, plant had "a culture that often valued production speed over quality." The newspaper's review of internal emails and documents suggested that this culture led to Boeing "at times ignoring issues raised by employees."
Plant Services asked online readers their thoughts on the balance between speed and quality.
Following are the complete survey responses.
1. Do you believe that speed and quality are correctly prioritized at your facility?
2. If/when workers flag potential product quality issues at your facility, do you believe these concerns are adequately addressed by management?
