Survey results: Are strong unions key to manufacturing growth in the US?
In a small survey base, only one third of maintenance crews are part of a union.
In a recent article for The New York Times, authors Moshe Z. Marvit and Andrew Stettner wrote: "When it comes to young people, manufacturers already have to overcome an outdated idea that today’s factories, which are actually high-tech, remain dirty and dangerous. It’s hard to imagine industrial companies recruiting a new generation into manufacturing at the pedestrian and downward-trending pay sought by Wabtec. It’s a formula that won’t work much longer. The unions are offering Wabtec and the rest of manufacturing a different and more promising path: Rebuild the wage premium in manufacturing as a way to retain and attract the next generation of skilled manufacturing workers."
Plant Services asked online readers their thoughts on the importance of unions in a modern manufacturing facility.
Following are the complete survey responses.
1. Is the maintenance crew at your plant part of a union?
2. A recent article from The New York Times suggests that strong unions are key to continued manufacturing growth in the US. Do you agree?
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments