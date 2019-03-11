/ / / Manufacturing workplace safety survey: Respondents indicate concern about physical security

On Feb. 15, a gunman shot and killed five people at the Henry Pratt Co. manufacturing complex in Aurora, IL. Gary Martin opened fire after being told he was being terminated from his position with the company, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

Among the Henry Pratt workers who were killed were the plant's manager and a 21-year-old HR intern in his first day at the company. The shooter, Martin, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers who responded to the scene.

In the wake of the shooting, Plant Services asked online readers whether they have had concerns about their personal safety at work and about their organization's protocols for addressing security threats. Fifty-three readers participated in the survey; responses were mixed. Nearly half (47%) of respondents said that they have had concerns about their physical security at their current workplace.

And while half of respondents said their company does have protocols in place for a security emergency, most respondents also indicated they feel lukewarm at best about their company's management of access to their facility.

Following are the complete survey responses.

1. Have you ever had concerns about your physical security at your current workplace?

2. Does your company have protocols in place for a security emergency such as an active-shooter situation or an intruder or other individual gaining unauthorized access to a part of the plant?

3. On a scale of 1 to 5, with with 1 being "disagree completely" and 5 being "agree completely," rank your agreement with this statement: "My company does a good job managing access to different parts of the facility and preventing unauthorized access."