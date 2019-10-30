Plant Services

/ / / Good maintenance starts with proper lubrication
Machinery Lubrication

Good maintenance starts with proper lubrication

Using the right lubricants in the right way can lead to a well-oiled operation – literally and in the larger sense.

By Pan Demetrakakes for Food Processing

Oct 30, 2019

Put the right amount of the right kind of lubricant in the right place. Simple, right?

But there are very few simple aspects to running a food or beverage plant, and lubrication is no exception. Lubricant types and application methods present an array of choices; making the right choices helps keep equipment running properly with minimal risk of product contamination.

The most basic choice is whether, and how widely, to use food-grade lubricants, which are designed to be non-toxic in trace amounts. Known as H1 lubricants, these are generally more expensive than non-food-grade (H2) lubricants, and often degrade faster. This tempts maintenance people to lubricate with H2 oils and greases.

But the toxicity of H2 products creates a food safety issue, which is, or should be, the overriding concern.

To learn more, read "Lubricants Help Grease the Path to a Plant’s Success" from Food Processing.

Free Subscriptions

Plant Services Digital Edition

Access the entire print issue on-line and be notified each month via e-mail when your new issue is ready for you. Subscribe Today.

plantservices.com E-Newsletters

Get Plant Services delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday! Sign up for Plant Services' complimentary Smart Minute e-newsletter to get maintenance and reliability know-how you can put to use today, plus the latest manufacturing news from around the Web, special reports, and more. Learn more and subscribe for free today.

 