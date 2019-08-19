/ / / Do we really need a chief manufacturing officer?

The US manufacturing industry has often been on the political agenda. Last week, during the Democratic Debate, presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan called for the creation of a chief manufacturing officer position to be added to the Cabinet, an idea stemming from Ryan’s larger economic plan to build up the country's manufacturing sector.

Similarly, the industry was prominently highlighted on July 25 with a pledge by the National Association of Manufacturers to upskill and train 1.2 million workers to close the skills gap and address our widespread talent shortage.

Commitments like these are a good start, but much more needs to be done. While the manufacturing industry is indeed an important debate topic, the key issues often get misunderstood.

The manufacturing sector needs more than small gestures. We need to re-imagine its future, and part of that means figuring out a way to engage the best and brightest talent who, in ever increasing numbers, are ignoring this critical industry.

