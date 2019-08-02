/ / / Case study: Simplifying data management for better brewing

MadTree Brewing Co. of Cincinnati thrives on creativity, preferring to do things its own way. When seeking a new system for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and human-machine interface (HMI), MadTree wanted something that would allow maximum flexibility. Working with ThermalTech Engineering of Cincinnati, MadTree chose Ignition by Inductive Automation—an industrial application platform with tools for building solutions in HMI, SCADA, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and the IIoT.

“We really wanted the ability to see and monitor all aspects of production, and Ignition really helped us with this,” said Ryan Blevins, head brewer for MadTree. “To be able to monitor utilities, packaging, brewhouse, and even quality-lab data—all in one place—has been super-convenient.”

At MadTree, Ignition connects to 70,000 process tags, 15 process PLCs on the plant floor, 150 process valves, and about 50 sensors. The software enables MadTree to see data more quickly than in the past, enabling better troubleshooting and faster responses.

