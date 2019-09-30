/ / / Addressing the cybersecurity skills shortage

Even more difficult than getting approval for an added headcount to address your cybersecurity concerns is finding the right person to fill that hard-fought opening. There are two factors at work in this HR challenge. The first is the competition to find a cybersecurity worker and the second is to ascertain whether the worker has the right skillset and technical knowledge to meet the needs of the position.

314,000 and 1.8 million—the number of cybersecurity job openings in the US market in 2019 and the number of global cybersecurity workforce shortage projected by the year 2022, respectively. These numbers are great if you are a college student majoring in cybersecurity, but they are worrisome if you are an organization trying to protect critical assets and confidential properties (both physical and intellectual). When you put these two contrasting need and workforce trends together, the resulting gap has proven to create material deterioration in a company’s security readiness.

