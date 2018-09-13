/ / / 22 industry-leading women you should know: The Influential Women in Manufacturing 2018 eBook is now available

Back in May, the editors of Plant Services and its sister publications at Putman Media announced the 22 members of Putman's inaugural class of Influential Women in Manufacturing. Now, we're honored to spotlight the honorees in the just-released Influential Women in Manufacturing 2018 eBook.

In these 50 pages, meet 22 women who are creating change for their organizations and for industry as a whole. They're evolving asset management practices to bring a more-proactive, more-efficient approach to maintenance and operations. They're leading the digital transformation of their company's business planning. They're engaging via professional societies and their local school districts to support young people considering or pursuing a career in manufacturing.

They represent a wide range of industry verticals – from pharmaceutical production to oil & gas to academia to industrial automation and intelligence, and Plant Services readers will recognize several familiar names – women who were nominated by their peers in industry and who also have shared their insights with Plant Services over the years.

Among them:

Our congratulations to all of the 2018 IWiM honorees! Onward.

