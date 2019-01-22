/ / / / Spectro Scientific's FluidScan mid-infrared spectrometer handheld oil analyzer features a built-in fluid reference library

Spectro Scientific has released a new generation of its FluidScan mid-infrared spectrometer handheld oil analyzer. FluidScan technology collects light transmitted through one drop of a fluid sample and registers the infrared absorption spectrum. The analyzer compares spectrum data to a built-in fluid reference library and provides rapid, on-site analysis of in-service lubricants. Analysis takes less than one minute, users need no special training, and the process requires no solvents or complicated cleanup.

The FluidScan analyzers have upgraded digital electronics and faster embedded processors with new software and calculation algorithms that speed the analysis process. It hosts more data and algorithm storage with much larger memory. The new oil library includes almost 800 oils and greases of a wide range of chemistry and brands. The grease library is significantly expanded and a new water index parameter helps users track dissolved water trends in used grease.

New software algorithms include a fluid integrity parameter that permits users to determine if a substance with a different chemistry is mixed with the lubricant, a common problem in oil top-off process. In addition, a new biodiesel detection algorithm measures the percentage of biodiesel fluid in engine oil. When combined with the Spectro Scientific FDM 6000 series fuel dilution meters, a more accurate measurement of total biodiesel and diesel dilution percentage can be obtained. Fuel dilution is one of the biggest problems identified in engine oil analysis.