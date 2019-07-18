/ / / / Spectro Scientific introduces TruVu 360 Enterprise Fluid Intelligence Platform

Spectro Scientific has introduced TruVu360 Enterprise Fluid Intelligence Platform, a web-based fluid analysis data management system. The platform simplifies and the fluid analysis process so information and intelligence facilitate rapid decision-making. It closes the gap between maintenance recommendations on the oil analysis report and the impact on continuous process improvement. Visually and graphically, it provides a dashboard so management can see the effectiveness of the program across the enterprise in real time. TruVu 360 integrates Spectro’s MiniLab on-site oil analysis hardware used in industrial applications in manufacturing, mining, oil & gas and power generation.

Learn more about the TruVu360 Enterprise Fluid Intelligence Platform