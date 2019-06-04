/ / / / Emerson introduces Micro Motion 4200 2-wire loop-powered Coriolis transmitter

Emerson has released the Micro Motion 4200 2-wire loop-powered Coriolis transmitter, a new design that makes it possible to replace existing 2-wire flow devices with minimal effort and without incurring additional power or cabling costs. The device can accommodate the largest line size (4”) of any 2-wire flow meter on the market and is the only such product to offer an onboard real-time clock for improved diagnostics. The unit is available in a remote-mount option for applications that require the transmitter to be located separately from the sensor.

The 4200 transmitter provides a viable migration path where Coriolis meters were previously not practical as a 2-wire solution, either due to restrictions on running additional wiring or a lack of power sources. By using existing wires and eliminating the need for AC panels and transformers, the 4200 shortens engineering and planning time and reduces installation safety hazards. The unit is also an ideal solution for greenfield applications where it’s necessary to minimize wiring costs without compromising on measurement performance.

