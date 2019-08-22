Melting-wood side table is the perfect marriage of art and functionality

As a former fine artist turned DIYer, I am drawn to projects that not only display precise craftsmanship but also express the creator’s artistic vision. This side table checks all the boxes, and I desperately want it. Michael Alm, a talented wood carver and sculptor, takes furniture design to the next level with his most recent side table. The piece, made from MDO boards, metal legs, and a curly maple top, creates the convincing illusion that the wood top is melting and dripping down the sides of the table. In a recent video, YouTuber Michael Alm demonstrates how to construct and sculpt a melting-wood side table.

Can't stop laughing? Sign up for Plant Services Off the Clock newsletter and get extreme DIY projects like this delivered right to your inbox every Saturday.

