Homemade batarang brings you one step closer to becoming Batman
So you’ve decided to become Batman. Maybe your city is overrun by cartoonish villains. Maybe you’re still traumatized by the death of your parents. Maybe you’re just a night person. Regardless of your motives, you’re going to need some supplies, like a can’t-fail utility belt, a sweet ride, and oodles and oodles of cash. Wait, you don’t have any of that stuff? Well, maybe you can just throw a homemade batarang around your backyard instead. In a recent video, YouTuber jimmydiresta demonstrates how to make a real batarang.