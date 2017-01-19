Klüber Lubrication introduces food-grade spray lubricant with foam technology
Klüber Lubrication has introduced Klübersynth NH1 4-68 Foam Spray, an NSF H1-registered product suitable for the lubrication of spindles, open gears, hinges, sliding rails and chains. Klübersynth NH1 4-68 Foam Spray offers excellent adhesiveness by using the foam to hold the lubricant at the friction point and reduce wear. The innovative foam technology of the spray allows for easy overhead application without dripping, avoiding unwanted contamination of surrounding components and surfaces.
Klübersynth NH1 4-68 Foam Spray is available in a convenient aerosol spray and allows for application directly to friction points to maximize the effect of the lubricant’s performance.
