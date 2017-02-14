Honeywell's BW Clip4 four-gas portable monitor helps drive safety compliance
Honeywell has announced the BW Clip4, a new four-gas, portable monitor that, once turned on, can operate continuously for two years without the need to change sensors or charge batteries. BW Clip4 reduces maintenance costs associated with fleets of portable gas detectors by eliminating repair work and the need to stock additional sensors and spare units. Because it’s always on, the BW Clip4 helps drive safety compliance by assuring that workers wearing the device are protected.
Using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, previously available only in fixed-gas detectors from Honeywell Analytics, the BW Clip4 consumes 1,000-times less battery power than a catalytic bead (pellistor) sensor, the traditional technology used to detect flammable gases in a portable device. Other features include:
- Simultaneous monitoring of H2S, CO, O2 and combustibles (LEL)
- Real-time display for instant gas readings even in non-alarm conditions, along with current gas concentration level and changes in atmospheric conditions
- Simplifies fleet management by generating record and compliance reports automatically (using Honeywell Intellidox instrument management system)
- Internal test function alerts users when the product should be replaced.
