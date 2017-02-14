Fastec Imaging’s IL5 High-Speed 5MP Camera allows remote monitoring and troubleshooting of your manufacturing process. At any given time, the IL5 enables you to record production lines moving at high-speed for performance or quality analysis, troubleshooting, or machinery diagnostics using slow motion replay so you can see what you have been missing with normal speed video. The IL5 can also be used to record any gears, motors, small and large rotating machinery or equipment moving at high-speed and susceptible to vibration problems for maintenance or troubleshooting. With four models to choose from, boasting crisp, clean video from 2560 x 2080 @ 230fps to 800 x 600 @ 1650fps, there is an IL5 to fit your application needs. All models record over 3200 fps at VGA resolution and more than 29,000 fps at smaller resolutions. Able to save images to an SSD or SD card while recording high-speed bursts of hundreds or even thousands of images at a time, the IL5 is always ready for the next high-speed snapshot.

Built for flexibility and ease of use, the Fastec IL5 camera can be controlled over Gigabit Ethernet via Fastec FasMotion software on your PC/Mac or via the built-in web interface with your favorite web browser on your PC, Mac, tablet, or even your smartphone. Using the (LR) FasCorder Mode, operate the camera as a regular camcorder to record and pause as needed and follow the action, stop recording and review what you have, and then append additional footage at will, even after a power cycle. Unlike traditional high-speed camera systems that only record for a few seconds and require careful triggering, the IL5’s Long-Record (LR) option can record at high speed for many minutes at high resolutions, to many hours at reduced resolutions.