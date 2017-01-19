/ / / / Des-Case's oil sight glass provides continuous fluid monitoring of the equipment’s oil

Des-Case Corporation has launched a redesigned oil sight glass (OSG) that is designed to push the boundaries of what oil sight glasses can do. A clear cylinder that installs in the drain port of the oil reservoir of pumps, gearboxes, bearing housings and other pieces of equipment, the sight glass provides continuous fluid monitoring of the clarity, color, sediment and water contamination of the equipment’s oil. Undoubtedly, the most important improvement in the new Des-Case oil sight glass is the improved visibility in detecting machine wear and contamination.

Most OSGs have clear bottoms, making it more difficult to visually detect the presence of sediment in oil. Des-Case’s OSG has a white bottom that makes detection far easier and more reliable. The redesigned device also has a dual mount versatility for use in both horizontal and vertical applications, eliminating the need to buy two single-orientation OSGs. And the sight glass’ polyamide casing not only provides a crystal-clear view of the oil, but is strong enough to withstand the toughest environments.

Other improvements include a sloped floor for better sediment drainage, indication marks to easily monitor accumulation of water, and improved UV resistance and compatibility with all gear and mineral oils, most synthetic oils and diesel.