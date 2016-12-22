DrumTumblr control options are designed to enhance safety and ease of use
The CE mark certified Morse DrumTumblr offers a selection of controls (and enclosures with safety interlock). The AC Control Package NEMA 4/12 for non-hazardous applications includes mast and box with:
- Adjustable timer (a few seconds to 16 hours)
- Start/stop buttons
- Rotation speeds 2 to 20 RPM
- Red emergency stop button
- Lockable main disconnect to stop power to unit
- 24V DC control supply
- Wire terminals to connect safety interlock switch
Also new for hazardous areas are explosion-Proof AC controls, NEMA 7/9.
