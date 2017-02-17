Plant Services

Sodium metal + toilet = ka-boom

Submitted by Alexis Gajewski on Fri, 02/17/2017 - 14:40

It's time for a quick chemistry lesson. What happens when you combine sodium metal with water? Give up? It creates a spectacular exothermic reaction, complete with sparks and fire. Next question. What happens when you flush a handful of sodium metal down a toilet? Watch this video to find out.

 