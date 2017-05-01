Red-hot cannonball vs. Styrofoam tower: Which will win?

OSHA announces Top 10 violations for 2016
List presented at 2016 NSC Congress & Expo
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the preliminary Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety violations for fiscal year 2016. Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs, presented the Top 10 on the Expo floor as part of the 2016 NSC Congress & Expo, the world's largest gathering of safety professionals.
The Top 10 for FY2016 are:
1. Fall Protection, 1926.501(C) (6,929)2. Hazard Communication, 1910.1200 (5,677)3. Scaffolds, 1926.451(C) (3,906)4. Respiratory Protection, 1910.134 (3,585)5. Lockout/Tagout, 1910.147 (3,414)6. Powered Industrial Trucks, 1910.178 (2,860)7. Ladders, 1926.1053(C) (2,639)8. Machine Guarding, 1910.212 (2,451)9. Electrical Wiring, 1910.305…
