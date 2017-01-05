/ / / The way ahead for American manufacturers in 2017: 4 industry leaders weigh in

2017 brings the U.S. a new president, a new Cabinet, and a new Congress – and in tandem with these, a host of questions for American manufacturers about policy priorities and the regulatory environment in the next two to four years.

How much of a protectionist approach to trade might we see? How might the education landscape change, and how could that potentially shape the path for the next-generation workforce?

Of more importance, in a time of significant change for industry – from a workforce, technological, and marketplace perspective – what do savvy manufacturers need to do to position themselves for success regardless of what does or doesn't happen in Washington?

Plant Services asked several industry leaders to weigh in on these topics and offer their thoughts on progress made in the past year and where industry needs to move in the year ahead. Following, their responses.

1. How do you think the outcome of the presidential election might affect the U.S. manufacturing industry?

Thomas McDermott, interim executive director, Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute: "Support for American manufacturing is not a Democratic or Republican issue; it’s an economic imperative, comprising 12% of U.S. GDP and 10% of the American workforce. The presidential election shined a spotlight on manufacturing as a topic that citizens care about deeply, and we expect continued attention and investment that helps position the United States as a global manufacturing leader. I believe that continued investment in advanced manufacturing and the manufacturing workforce is in the interest of all Americans. I am confident that policymakers will continue to support that investment."

Ken Warden, dean, College of Applied Science and Technology at University of Arkansas – Fort Smith: "Recent involvement by the president-elect with U.S. company retention bodes well for domestic manufacturing, as does the market response to the election outcome. Corporate confidence appears to be high. However, hearsay of import tariffs and other potential restrictive efforts spearheaded by the new president could potentially limit offshore production by domestic and international companies. It should be interesting to watch."

2. Were you surprised or encouraged by any developments for industry in 2016?

Jose Rivera, CEO, Control System Integrators Association: "There have been important transformations happening all around us. They have quietly been making their way to the industry. End users want to replicate their consumer experience at their industrial sites. This also includes the transformation of business models that have been enabled by the current technology revolution (e.g., Uber for personal transportation or Airbnb for lodging). Several of these business models create significant value – for example, by maximizing capacity utilization of expensive machines (e.g., sophisticated CNCs) through flexible pricing and an efficient "capacity clearance" application. ... There will be innovation along business models and this may create opportunities and challenges for our system integration industry."

Marie Getsug, PMP, CMRP, CRL: "The way the ISO 55000 asset management standards are being communicated, driven, and applied is a bit of a surprise to me in that there still does not appear to be a heavy driver of these standards. The insurance companies, industries that buy components for the equipment they build, and executive order federal agencies that are supposed to adopt consensus ISO standards have only dabbled in the ISO 55000 standards."