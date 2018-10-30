Gorman-Rupp Company's 6500 Series end suction centrifugal pumps
The Gorman-Rupp Company's 6500 Series line of solids- and clean liquid-handling end suction centrifugal pumps features sizes from 3” to 16”, flows to 15,000 GPM, total dynamic head to 530’ and solids handling capabilities up to 4”. The line comes standard with oversized bearings, atmospheric vent, side access inspection port (on solids-handling models), indexable Smart Scroll discharge locator, and 5-year factory warranty.
