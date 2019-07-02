/ / Kaeser Compressors announces the SFC 18 with SynRM motor-drive combination

Kaeser Compressors announces the new SFC 18. With an advanced SynRM motor-drive combination, this 25 hp unit delivers 31-156 cfm with part-load efficiency, longer service life, and reduced maintenance costs.

Developed in partnership with Siemens and specifically designed to work with Kaeser's SFC models, the SynRM motor-drive combination achieves IES2 classification. This results in better specific performance, especially in the part-load conditions that call for variable speed compressors. SynRM motors do not use aluminum, copper, or expensive rare earth metals in the rotors. Instead, they are made of electrical steel and feature a special profile.

