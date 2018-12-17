/ / What is the importance of planning and scheduling?

It all starts with planning.

Planning and scheduling is a term often used in the organizations. It might be used together but there is a difference in ‘planning’ and ‘scheduling’. Planning is when you determine what jobs you have to do, develop a procedure to execute the job, assign resources, and then utilize those resources in the best way possible. Only when you have successfully planned a work-order, you can decide when to do it in the scheduling part. So both the processes go together and one can’t be completed successfully without the other. Only scheduling something is not going to help you successfully implement it.

Subscribe to Rooted in Reliability