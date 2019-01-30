Plant Services

/ / Podcast: Why workforce development is a vital piece of the digital puzzle

Podcast: Why workforce development is a vital piece of the digital puzzle

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Jan 30, 2019

Chandra Brown | DMDII | Workforce Development

Managing Editor Christine LaFave Grace and Chandra Brown of the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) talk about combining innovative digital technology and workforce development to make manufacturing more competitive.

Subscribe to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 