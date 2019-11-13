/ / [Podcast] Why school and community outreach programs are important to the future of manufacturing

Dee Karabowicz | Thales Defense and Security | Workforce Development

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace sits down with Dee Karabowicz, a mechanical engineer for Thales Defense and Security in Aurora, Ill., and co-program director with the FIRST LEGO League Junior program in Chicago's far western suburbs. They discuss how Dee’s experience with the FIRST program inspired her to follow an engineering career path, and the impact that current professionals can have on the workforce of the future.

