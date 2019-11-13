[Podcast] Why school and community outreach programs are important to the future of manufacturing
Dee Karabowicz | Thales Defense and Security | Workforce Development
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace sits down with Dee Karabowicz, a mechanical engineer for Thales Defense and Security in Aurora, Ill., and co-program director with the FIRST LEGO League Junior program in Chicago's far western suburbs. They discuss how Dee’s experience with the FIRST program inspired her to follow an engineering career path, and the impact that current professionals can have on the workforce of the future.
Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments