[Podcast] The evolution of American manufacturing from 1940 to today
Neil Ridley | Georgetown University | Workforce Development
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Amanda Del Buono is joined by Neil Ridley, Georgetown University, Center on Education and the Workforce, state initiative director, to discuss the center's recent "The Way We Were" report, which analyzes the industry from the 1940s through today and how the workforce has been impacted.
Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments