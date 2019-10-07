[Podcast] Manufacturing matchmaking: Connecting manufacturers with talent to solve problems
Manas Mehandru | mHUB | Workforce Development
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace and Manas Mehandru, COO of mHUB, discuss how the innovation center connects Midwestern manufacturers with right talent to make high-quality products more efficiently.
