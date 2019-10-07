Plant Services

/ / [Podcast] Manufacturing matchmaking: Connecting manufacturers with talent to solve problems

[Podcast] Manufacturing matchmaking: Connecting manufacturers with talent to solve problems

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Oct 07, 2019

Manas Mehandru | mHUB | Workforce Development

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace and Manas Mehandru, COO of mHUB, discuss how the innovation center connects Midwestern manufacturers with right talent to make high-quality products more efficiently.

Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 