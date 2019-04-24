/ / [Podcast] How will gaming culture and Generation G affect your facility?

Hampus Scharing | ABB | Workforce Development

For any organization to attract the workers they need to sustain or even grow their business, they must first recognize not only the technology these workers will likely use, but also the human habits of those that will be using it. If a company gets this wrong, then simply using the best technology available may not necessarily translate into improved production or employee retention.

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Amanda Del Buono interviews ABB’s Hampus Scharing, who authored the recent white paper titled "Attracting generation 'G' to 24/7 control rooms," about the benefits the gaming generation can bring to savvy organizations.

