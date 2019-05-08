[Podcast] How one Ohio manufacturer built his own talent pipeline
Anthony Nighswander | APT Manufacturing Solutions | Workforce Development
Frustrated by the local lack of skills his company needed, Anthony Nighswander took on workforce development himself.
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Plant Services Managing Editor Christine LaFave Grace interviews Anthony Nighswander, president of APT Manufacturing Solutions about APT’s training program for area high school students.
