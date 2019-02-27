Podcast: How manufacturing misconceptions are hurting the industry
Keith Barr | Leading2Lean, | Workforce Development
Plant Services’ Christine LaFave Grace interviews Keith Barr, CEO and president of Leading2Lean, about its recent Workforce Index study, which looked at impressions of the U.S. manufacturing industry. They discuss how these perceptions impact workforce and potential solutions.
