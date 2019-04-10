[Podcast] Wishing for a grant? How manufacturers can get the money they need to fund growth
Micki Vandeloo | Lakeview Consulting | Workforce Development
Don't know what you don't know when it comes to grants? You're not alone. Many manufacturers don't realize the variety of programs and funding sources out there that can help speed new projects and initiatives to fruition.
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Micki Vandeloo, president of Lakeview Consulting, talks with Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace about the funding opportunities that many manufacturers (and their community college training partners) miss and how to develop and position a project so that a grant proposal is more likely to be accepted.
Subscribe to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments