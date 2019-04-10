/ / [Podcast] Wishing for a grant? How manufacturers can get the money they need to fund growth

Micki Vandeloo | Lakeview Consulting | Workforce Development

Don't know what you don't know when it comes to grants? You're not alone. Many manufacturers don't realize the variety of programs and funding sources out there that can help speed new projects and initiatives to fruition.

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Micki Vandeloo, president of Lakeview Consulting, talks with Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace about the funding opportunities that many manufacturers (and their community college training partners) miss and how to develop and position a project so that a grant proposal is more likely to be accepted.

