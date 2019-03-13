/ / Podcast: Helping young engineers get the digital skills they need to succeed

Aisha Lawrey | American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) | Workforce Development

Aisha Lawrey, director of engineering education at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), talks with Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace for this episode of the Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce podcast. They discuss how industrial companies can more effectively work with colleges and universities to ensure companies can more effectively work with colleges and universities to ensure that engineering students graduate with the skills needed in today's increasingly digital manufacturing environment, and how schools can better keep engineering students engaged so that the STEM enthusiasm they bring from high school doesn't wane as they pursue an engineering degree.

Get more information on the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Education Leadership Summit, taking place March 20-23, 2019, in New Orleans

