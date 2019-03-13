Podcast: Helping young engineers get the digital skills they need to succeed
Aisha Lawrey | American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) | Workforce Development
Aisha Lawrey, director of engineering education at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), talks with Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace for this episode of the Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce podcast. They discuss how industrial companies can more effectively work with colleges and universities to ensure companies can more effectively work with colleges and universities to ensure that engineering students graduate with the skills needed in today's increasingly digital manufacturing environment, and how schools can better keep engineering students engaged so that the STEM enthusiasm they bring from high school doesn't wane as they pursue an engineering degree.
- Get more information on the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Education Leadership Summit, taking place March 20-23, 2019, in New Orleans
Subscribe to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments