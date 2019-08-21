/ / [Podcast] Can simulator training help manufacturers address the skills gap?

Stacey Patch | Raymond Corp. | Workforce Development

You know that feeling when you’re new on the job, and you’re maybe using equipment or programs you haven’t worked with before, and you’re acutely aware that you’re being watched? What if there were a way to remove some of that pressure for you and some of the risk for your employer? That’s what new VR, virtual reality, training tools are aiming to do for manufacturers. Train on a simulator to build proficiency, avoid a costly and potentially dangerous real-life error, the reasoning goes. What does VR look like in industry today? For one thing, fork lift operation simulators.

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace is joined by Stacey Patch of The Raymond Corp. to discuss the benefits of virtual reality for training in the manufacturing industry. Patch shares how the innovative technology has helped the company and its clients better train lift truck users.

