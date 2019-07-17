Plant Services

/ / [Podcast] This 26-year-old engineer is building a mentor network at Georgia-Pacific

[Podcast] This 26-year-old engineer is building a mentor network at Georgia-Pacific

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Jul 17, 2019

Nandita Gupta | Georgia-Pacific | Workforce Development

Twenty-six-year-old Nandita Gupta remembers her first couple of days on the plant floor as a process controls engineer at a Georgia-Pacific factory in North Carolina—and in particular, she remembers being mistaken as “the new HR girl” rather than the new controls engineer. Nandita Gupta, IWIM '19 honoree

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace speaks with Gupta, process controls engineer at Georgia-Pacific and a 2019 Influential Women in Manufacturing honoree, about her work to help her organization confront the challenges of manufacturing workforce recruiting and retention and her leadership in developing an internal mentoring program for young engineers within the company.

Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 