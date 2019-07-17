/ / [Podcast] This 26-year-old engineer is building a mentor network at Georgia-Pacific

Nandita Gupta | Georgia-Pacific | Workforce Development

Twenty-six-year-old Nandita Gupta remembers her first couple of days on the plant floor as a process controls engineer at a Georgia-Pacific factory in North Carolina—and in particular, she remembers being mistaken as “the new HR girl” rather than the new controls engineer.

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Christine LaFave Grace speaks with Gupta, process controls engineer at Georgia-Pacific and a 2019 Influential Women in Manufacturing honoree, about her work to help her organization confront the challenges of manufacturing workforce recruiting and retention and her leadership in developing an internal mentoring program for young engineers within the company.

Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce