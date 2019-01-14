Plant Services

Podcast: Bridging the skills gap in the manufacturing industry

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow’s Workforce

Jan 14, 2019

Guy Loudon | Jane Addams Resource Corp. | Workforce Development

In the first full-length podcast, Amanda Del Buono interviews Guy Loudon, president of the Jane Addams Resource Corp.(JARC), about the skills gap and 2019 workforce trends. JARC, which has an affiliated corporation in Baltimore, trains workers and connects them with employers in their manufacturing sector

