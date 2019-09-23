/ / [Podcast] Bridging the gap between traditional education and professional leadership

Dr. Jennifer van de Ligt | University of Minnesota | Workforce Development

Dr. Jennifer van de Ligt wants to help the future generations of leaders evolve from siloed-skilled doers into problem-solving thinkers. As the head of the University of Minnesota's Integrated Food Systems Leadership program, she helps professionals bridge the gap between traditional education and professional leadership. In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, Dr. van de Ligt explains why critical thinking is important now more than ever for the food and beverage industry and how future leaders can help create a sustainable future for our food system.

