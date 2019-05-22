Plant Services

/ / [Podcast] 2019 workforce trends in manufacturing: A roundtable discussion

[Podcast] 2019 workforce trends in manufacturing: A roundtable discussion

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

May 22, 2019

Jim Montague, Pan Demetrakakes, and Christine LaFave Grace | Putman Media | Workforce Development

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, a roundtable of Putman Media editors discuss workforce trends and challenges in their industries. You’ll hear from Control's Jim Montague, Food Processing's Pan Demetrakakes and Plant Services' Christine LaFave Grace.

