Podcast: Is edge computing right for your facility?
Peter Zornio | Emerson Automation Solutions | Industrial Automation
In this podcast, Peter Zornio, CTO at Emerson Automation Solutions, talks with Jim Montague, Control’s executive editor, about computing at the edge of process automation and control systems, how what's happening now is different than former distributed control efforts, and how edge computing works and how users can take advantage of it.
Subscribe to Control Amplified
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments