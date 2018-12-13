Plant Services

/ / Introducing Putman Media’s Manufacturing Tomorrow’s Workforce podcast series

Introducing Putman Media’s Manufacturing Tomorrow’s Workforce podcast series

By Manufacturing Tomorrow’s Workforce

Dec 13, 2018

In this podcast series, we'll focus on workforce issues impacting companies and individuals across industries through in-depth interviews with experts.

In this Putman Media podcast series, we'll focus on workforce issues impacting companies and individuals across industries through in-depth interviews with experts using new approaches to enact change in their plants, attract up-and-coming workers and overcome the skills gap. Listen to the introductory episode below.

Subscribe to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 