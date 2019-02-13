Podcast: How simulation training is introducing workers to a career in manufacturing
Samer Forzley | Simutech Multimedia | Workforce Development
To further discuss the need to attract young people to manufacturing and share some innovative digital training methods that can help to fill the skills gap, ControlGlobal.com's digital engagement manager Amanda Del Buono is joined by Samer Forzley, CEO of Simutech Multimedia.
