/ / Podcast: How simulation training is introducing workers to a career in manufacturing

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Feb 13, 2019

Samer Forzley | Simutech Multimedia | Workforce Development

To further discuss the need to attract young people to manufacturing and share some innovative digital training methods that can help to fill the skills gap, ControlGlobal.com's digital engagement manager Amanda Del Buono is joined by Samer Forzley, CEO of Simutech Multimedia.

